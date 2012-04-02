Media player
David Cameron's Falklands anniversary pledge
British Prime Minister David Cameron has reaffirmed the UK's commitment to the people of the Falkland Islands, on the 30th anniversary of Argentina's invasion.
The run-up to the anniversary has been marked by increased tension between the UK and Argentina, which has reasserted its claim to the islands it calls the Malvinas.
Tom Esslemont reports.
02 Apr 2012
