An American teenager has been found guilty of the first degree murder of two British tourists in Florida.

James Cooper, 25, from Warwickshire, and James Kouzaris, 24, from Northampton, were shot dead on a public housing estate in Newtown, Sarasota.

The pair, who met at Sheffield University, were killed after drunkenly wandering into the estate in the early hours of 16 April 2011.

The court heard Shawn Tyson, 17, killed them after trying to rob them.

Joe Hallet and Paul Davies, who were friends of both of the men, addressed Tyson directly after the jury found him guilty.