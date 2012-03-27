Media player
Hot-air balloon hits power lines at Wellingborough
A hot-air balloon crashed into power lines in Northamptonshire, trapping a woman and two men 15m in the air.
The balloon's canopy wrapped round live cables just after 18:00 BST on Sunday, at Bozeat near Wellingborough.
Firefighters had to wait about four hours before receiving confirmation the power was off and beginning the rescue.
Andrew Plant reports.
27 Mar 2012
