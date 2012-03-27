A hot-air balloon crashed into power lines in Northamptonshire
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hot-air balloon hits power lines at Wellingborough

A hot-air balloon crashed into power lines in Northamptonshire, trapping a woman and two men 15m in the air.

The balloon's canopy wrapped round live cables just after 18:00 BST on Sunday, at Bozeat near Wellingborough.

Firefighters had to wait about four hours before receiving confirmation the power was off and beginning the rescue.

Andrew Plant reports.

  • 27 Mar 2012
Go to next video: Work to free balloon from cables