Prince Harry ends 'emotional' Jubilee tour
Prince Harry has said his 10-day tour to the Caribbean and Brazil, the first part of which was to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, has been an "emotional" experience.
He said his first official overseas tour had opened his eyes to the affection with which his grandmother is regarded in countries thousands of miles from the UK.
Peter Hunt reports from Sao Paulo.
11 Mar 2012
