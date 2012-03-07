Media player
Six UK soldiers killed in Afghanistan explosion
Six UK soldiers have been killed in southern Afghanistan when their vehicle was hit by an explosion, taking the British military death toll to 404.
Five from the 3rd Battalion the Yorkshire Regiment and one from the 1st Battalion The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment had been on patrol on Tuesday.
The soldiers' families have been told.
The BBC's correspondent Quentin Sommerville is in Lashkar Gah.
07 Mar 2012
