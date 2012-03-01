Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PC shot and blinded by gunman Moat found dead
PC David Rathband who was shot and blinded by Raoul Moat has been found dead at his home in Northumberland.
Danny Savage reports.
-
01 Mar 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window