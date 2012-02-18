Video

Police investigating the murder of a vicar have named a "dangerous" suspect and appealed for help in finding him.

Det Ch Insp Simon Crisp said Avon and Somerset Police wanted to speak to Stephen Farrow over the stabbing of the Reverend John Suddards near Bristol.

He said anyone who saw the 47-year-old, who is white and 6ft 4ins tall, should not approach him but should call 999.

Mr Suddards, 59, was found stabbed to death in his vicarage at St Mary's Church, Thornbury, on Tuesday.