Inflation fell sharply in January as the impact of last year's VAT rise was no longer shown in the figures.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation fell to 3.6% in January, down from 4.2% in December, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation, including mortgage interest payments, fell to 3.9% from 4.8%.

Hugh Pym reports.