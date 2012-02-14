Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK inflation rate falls to 3.6% in January
Inflation fell sharply in January as the impact of last year's VAT rise was no longer shown in the figures.
The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation fell to 3.6% in January, down from 4.2% in December, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation, including mortgage interest payments, fell to 3.9% from 4.8%.
Hugh Pym reports.
-
14 Feb 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window