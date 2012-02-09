Snow and ice warnings for Britain

Video

Weather warnings for ice and snow are in place across Britain as the Arctic freeze continues.

Rain is expected to fall across Scotland, Wales, and the north and west of England, which may freeze the instant it hits surfaces.

Drivers have been urged not to venture on to roads in Cumbria after police were called to nearly 100 accidents caused by freezing rain.

Some 2-5cm of snow is expected to fall in parts of the Midlands.

The BBC's Alex Deakin looks at conditions for Thursday night.