Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Snow and ice warnings for Britain
Weather warnings for ice and snow are in place across Britain as the Arctic freeze continues.
Rain is expected to fall across Scotland, Wales, and the north and west of England, which may freeze the instant it hits surfaces.
Drivers have been urged not to venture on to roads in Cumbria after police were called to nearly 100 accidents caused by freezing rain.
Some 2-5cm of snow is expected to fall in parts of the Midlands.
The BBC's Alex Deakin looks at conditions for Thursday night.
-
09 Feb 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window