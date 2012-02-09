Video

Nine men who plotted to bomb the London Stock Exchange and build a terrorist training camp have been jailed.

Three of the men, Usman Khan, Mohammed Shahjahan and Nazam Hussain, received indeterminate sentences for public protection at London's Woolwich Crown Court.

The court heard they had planned to raise funds for a terrorist camp in Pakistan, and recruit Britons to attend.

The nine come from Stoke-on-Trent, Cardiff and London.

June Kelly reports.