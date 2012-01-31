Scott Flansburg
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Radio 5 live puts the 'human calculator' through his paces

Scott Flansburg holds the Guinness World Record for fastest human calculator for adding the same number to itself more times in 15 seconds than a person could do with a calculator.

The American mathematician is dedicated to helping adults and students to get over their fear of the subject by entertaining them.

Radio 5 live Breakfast challenged him to some mental arithmetics.

To hear other 5 live interviews, please visit the best bits page.

Breakfast broadcasts weekdays 06:00 to 09:00 on Radio 5 live.

  • 31 Jan 2012