Women 'better at parking' than men, NCP study suggests
Results of a month-long study by NCP suggest that women are better at parking cars than men.
Researchers found that women were better at manoeuvring into tight spots, and also beat men in tests on technique and accuracy.
Danny Savage reports.
30 Jan 2012
