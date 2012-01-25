Video

Roger Cook told Radio 5 live about some of the most dangerous stings he was involved in.

The Bafta Award winning investigative journalist presented The Cook Report on ITV and Checkpoint on BBC Radio 4.

He spoke to Tony Livesey in front of an audience at 5 live's City of 2012 in Bradford on Avon, Wiltshire.

