Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brian Shivers guilty of Massereene soldiers' killings
One of the men accused of murdering two soldiers at Massereene Barracks in Antrim has been found guilty on all charges and sentenced to life in prison.
Brian Shivers, 46, from Magherafelt was convicted of the murders of Mark Quinsey, 23, and Patrick Azimkar, 21.
The soldiers were shot dead as they collected pizza in March 2009.
Shivers' co-accused, Colin Duffy, 44, from Lurgan was earlier acquitted of murdering the two soldiers.
Mark Simpson reports.
-
20 Jan 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window