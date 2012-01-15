Campbell's Soup tower collapsing
Campbell's Soup tower demolished

The Campbell's Soup tower, which has been part of Norfolk's skyline for 50 years, has been demolished via a controlled explosion.

The tower has been taken down to make way for a £40m complex which will include a hotel, leisure facilities, restaurants, a car showroom and a supermarket.

