HS2 high-speed rail line is an 'expensive mistake'
A £33bn high-speed rail network has been given the go-ahead by the government, despite strong opposition.
Phase one of HS2, between London and Birmingham, should be running by 2026.
Transport Secretary Justine Greening has said it would create "jobs, growth and prosperity".
However Richard Wellings from the Institute of Economic Affairs has said it will do ''immense economic damage''.
10 Jan 2012
