The BBC's James Pearce explains how people can try to resell their unwanted London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic tickets.

Those who bought tickets directly from Games organiser Locog will be able to submit their tickets on the 2012 ticketing website until 3 February.

The tickets will be made available online for other customers to purchase during the resale window.

