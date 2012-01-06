Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London 2012: How the ticket resale process works
The BBC's James Pearce explains how people can try to resell their unwanted London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic tickets.
Those who bought tickets directly from Games organiser Locog will be able to submit their tickets on the 2012 ticketing website until 3 February.
The tickets will be made available online for other customers to purchase during the resale window.
London 2012: Latest Olympic news, sport, features and programmes from the BBC
-
06 Jan 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window