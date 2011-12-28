Video

Two teams of serving army officers are recreating the race to the South Pole.

British explorer Captain Scott made it to his destination on January 17 1912 only to find that Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen had beaten him to it. Scott and his men died on their journey home.

Warrant Officer Mark Landridge is leading a team that is following the route Captain Scott took while another team, led by Lieutenant Colonel Henry Worsley, is taking the same path as the Norwegian explorer in the race, which is raising money for the Royal British Legion.

Mr Landridge spoke to Radio 5 live Breakfast from Antartica.

