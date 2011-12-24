Children perform Patois poem

Media player
BBC Religious Affairs Correspondent Robert Pigott has travelled to Jamaica to find out how children are taught Patois and English.
In this clip, two girls from St. Richard's Primary School in Kingston Jamaica, perform the Patois poem Cuss Cuss by Jamaican poet and activist Louise Bennett.
24 Dec 2011
