Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Calls for reform of exam system after cheating claim
The government is calling for a reform of the exam system, after inquiries were launched in England and Wales into claims of cheating.
The Telegraph claims that some teachers were told what questions to expect in GCSE and A-level exams at an exam board seminar.
The Education Secretary Michael Gove said the system was "discredited".
The BBC's Reeta Chakrabarti says the Welsh government is investigating the claims.
-
08 Dec 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window