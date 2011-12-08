school exams
Calls for reform of exam system after cheating claim

The government is calling for a reform of the exam system, after inquiries were launched in England and Wales into claims of cheating.

The Telegraph claims that some teachers were told what questions to expect in GCSE and A-level exams at an exam board seminar.

The Education Secretary Michael Gove said the system was "discredited".

The BBC's Reeta Chakrabarti says the Welsh government is investigating the claims.

