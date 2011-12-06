Christmas tree and presents
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Some families too poor to afford Christmas, says charity

Poorer families could end up cancelling Christmas because they cannot afford it.

The Family Action charity has released a report which claims that families on low incomes expect to spend at least two-thirds less than the national average on Christmas.

Some of the least well-off have also told the charity that they will spend less than £100 on Christmas food and gifts.

Radio 5 live Morning Reports spoke to Rhian Beynon from Family Action.

For other 5 live highlights, please visit the best bits page.

Morning Reports broadcasts daily 0500 to 0530 on Radio 5 live.

  • 06 Dec 2011