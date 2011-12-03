Diana Nammi, Iranian and Kurdish Women's Rights Organisation
'Real honour crime figures far darker', says campaigner

UK police recorded at least 2,823 so-called honour attacks last year, figures from 39 out of 52 forces show.

Diana Nammi, from the Iranian and Kurdish Women's Rights Organisation - the group that obtained the figures, says she suspects the real picture is "far darker".

