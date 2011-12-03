Media player
'Real honour crime figures far darker', says campaigner
UK police recorded at least 2,823 so-called honour attacks last year, figures from 39 out of 52 forces show.
Diana Nammi, from the Iranian and Kurdish Women's Rights Organisation - the group that obtained the figures, says she suspects the real picture is "far darker".
03 Dec 2011
