London 2012: Paralympic Games 'divide opinion' reveals disability charity

A new survey by the disability charity Scope suggests that the majority of disabled people believe that the Paralympics Games should be scrapped and combined instead with the Olympics.

The new research suggested only 32% intended to watch the event next year while a fifth of respondents said the Paralympics were patronising and made them feel "second class".

Keith Doyle reports.

  • 03 Dec 2011