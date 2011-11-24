Border agency worker at a border check
Civil servants to staff borders during strikes

Civil servants from Whitehall are being asked to volunteer to staff Britain's borders during next week's public sector strikes.

Thousands of border agency workers are expected to strike on 30 November in protest at government pension changes.

Ministers fear there could be disruption and long queues for travellers as a result.

The BBC's Political correspondent, Iain Watson reports.

