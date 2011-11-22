Media player
Mother and magistrate left child to die from burns
A mother who held her two-year-old daughter under a scalding hot shower causing fatal injuries has been jailed for six years.
Toddler Kristiana Logina died two weeks after being scalded at her home in Harborne, Birmingham, in February 2010.
Her mother Eva Logina and her former partner Rashpal Chana were earlier convicted of manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court.
Chana, a magistrate for 18 years, has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.
Giles Latcham reports.
22 Nov 2011
