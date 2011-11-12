Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rounders gets a new lease of life
The sport of rounders has been given a boost with a £2.2m grant over four years to encourage more people to take up the game.
The BBC's Mike Bushell was given a taste of rounders at its most competitive, when he joined the young England team at a training session at Dinnington School in Rotherham.
-
12 Nov 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window