The BBC's Mike Bushell playing rounders in Dinnington
Rounders gets a new lease of life

The sport of rounders has been given a boost with a £2.2m grant over four years to encourage more people to take up the game.

The BBC's Mike Bushell was given a taste of rounders at its most competitive, when he joined the young England team at a training session at Dinnington School in Rotherham.

  • 12 Nov 2011
