Video
How a sports car gets its roar
The sound of a sports car is not just a by-product of its engine, but actually designed by an audio engineer and perfected in a recording studio.
Matt Maunder, an acoustic technician, describes the process involved in creating the sound of a McLaren road car, while Formula 1 racing drivers Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button test the sound the car makes on the track.
Find out more in How to Build a Super Car on Sunday 20 November at 20:00 GMT on BBC Two.
17 Nov 2011
