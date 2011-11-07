Media player
First doctor at M5 crash in Somerset saw 'huge fire'
Police investigating the fatal M5 crash in Somerset are trying to find out whether smoke from a nearby fireworks display led to treacherous driving conditions.
It has been revealed that Tony and Pamela Adams, a retired couple from South Wales, were among the seven victims of Friday's accident.
James Hickman, the first doctor on the scene, spoke about the ''huge fire'' he saw.
He stayed at the crash scene until the early hours, as more and more new casualties needed treatment.
07 Nov 2011
