Image from mobile phone of truck with flames at rear
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

M5 crash: Amateur video of aftermath

Michael Wagner took this video of the M5 crash on his phone when he passed the accident at about 20:40 GMT, describing it as an "unbelievable" scene.

Police have confirmed that several people died in the crash, while up to 35 have been injured.

  • 05 Nov 2011