Bishop of London: Dean's departure is 'a tragedy'
The dean of St Paul's Cathedral, the Rt Rev Graeme Knowles, is stepping down from his post.
It is the second high profile resignation since the cathedral was forced to close temporarily, because of the anti-capitalist camp on its doorstep.
The Bishop of London, Richard Chartres paid tribute to the Rt Rev Graeme Knowles, describing his departure "as a tragedy".
31 Oct 2011
