Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Roof ripped off double decker bus
Six people have been injured in Bristol after the roof of a bus they were travelling on was ripped off when it hit the branches of a tree.
The injuries are not said to be life threatening.
A resident said he heard a loud bang which sounded liked an explosion.
-
24 Oct 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window