Essex Police has defended its use of Tasers against two protesters at the Dale Farm travellers' site.

Superintendent Trevor Roe of Essex Police said they were used in an isolated incident where, "serious violence was offered to a pair of officers and their response was to protect themselves".

Bricks and debris were thrown at police as they moved in to prepare the way for bailiffs clearing the illegal part of the UK's largest travellers' site.

Officers in riot gear entered the site after breaking down a rear fence just after 07:00 BST, prompting angry scenes.