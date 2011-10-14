Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jo Yeates murder trial jury shown body images
Pictures of Jo Yeates's body have been shown to jurors in the trial of her alleged murderer.
Her body was found by dog walkers on Longwood Lane in Failand on Christmas Day, eight days after she disappeared.
Dutch engineer Vincent Tabak, 33, Miss Yeates's neighbour, admits manslaughter but denies murdering the 25-year-old.
Jon Kay reports.
-
14 Oct 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window