Trial jury shown Jo Yeates' flat
Jurors in the trial of Vincent Tabak, who is accused of murdering Jo Yeates in Bristol last year, have been shown around the flat where she lived and where it is alleged she was killed.
The flat on Canynge Road has been preserved as it was on the evening she was killed.
Vincent Tabak has admitted manslaughter but denies murder.
The BBC's Jon Kay reports.
12 Oct 2011
