Jo Yeates trial: Accused 'texted girlfriend after murder'
The trial of the man accused of murdering Bristol landscape architect Jo Yeates has heard he strangled her before sending a text message to his girlfriend, saying he was "bored".
Vincent Tabak, a Dutch engineer, has admitted manslaughter, but denies murdering his 25-year-old neighbour.
Jon Kay reports.
10 Oct 2011
