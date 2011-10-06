Mixed race model
Video

Mixed race UK population double official figure, says new report

Apart from being people at the top of their game, what else do Kelly Holmes, Lewis Hamilton and Myleene Klass have in common? Answer - they are all mixed-race Britons.

New figures seen by the BBC suggest our mixed race population may be twice the size of official figures - up to two million people.

Mark Easton reports on the changing face of Britain.

