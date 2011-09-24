Media player
W II Veterans return to skies in Catalina flying boat
Veterans of the World War II have gathered at a former RAF base in Northern Ireland to mark the return of two Catalina aircraft.
The flying boats played an important role in the war, most notably in the sinking of the Bismarck in 1941.
Mark Simpson joined two of the veterans as they retraced part of their historic journey, 70 years on.
24 Sep 2011
