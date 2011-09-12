Video

David Walliams has completed his 140-mile swim along the River Thames.

He reached Westminster Bridge eight days after starting near the river's source, during which he battled illness and rescued a drowning dog.

Walliams completed the challenge, which has raised more than £1m for Big Splash Challenge for Sport Relief, despite being warned not to swim in the river.

Speaking to the BBC's Lizo Mzimba shortly after the end of his epic challenge, the comedian said he was both "relieved" and "proud to be be British".