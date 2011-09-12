Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Walliams reflects on epic 140-mile Thames charity swim
David Walliams has completed his 140-mile swim along the River Thames.
He reached Westminster Bridge eight days after starting near the river's source, during which he battled illness and rescued a drowning dog.
Walliams completed the challenge, which has raised more than £1m for Big Splash Challenge for Sport Relief, despite being warned not to swim in the river.
Speaking to the BBC's Lizo Mzimba shortly after the end of his epic challenge, the comedian said he was both "relieved" and "proud to be be British".
12 Sep 2011
