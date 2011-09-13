Headcam footage of bomb being defused

BBC documentary shows bomb expert working on a bomb in Afghanistan
For the first time, the Ministry of Defence has allowed the work of specialist bomb disposal teams in Afghanistan to be shown in a new BBC One documentary, The Bomb Squad.

Telling the story of the counter-IED (improvised explosive device) team based in Helmand, the two-part series includes headcam footage filmed by both the "searchers", who find the devices, and by the bomb disposal operators themselves.

In this clip Rod, a high-threat IED disposal operator, and his team deal with a device that has been discovered by some of the searchers.

The first episode of The Bomb Squad will be on BBC One on 13 September 2011 at 22:35 except in Scotland and Wales.

