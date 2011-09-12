Uninsured car being impounded
Uninsured drivers pushing up car insurance premiums

Uninsured drivers are costing people about an extra £30 on the price of car insurance.

It is estimated that there are just under 1.5 million people driving on the UK's roads without a valid policy.

They are more likely to be involved in accidents and to drive off without stopping.

Official figures suggest that one of the worst areas for uninsured drivers is West Yorkshire.

Jenny Hill reports.

