An inquiry into the death of hotel receptionist Baha Mousa in British custody in Iraq - will clear the Army of systematic torture, it has been reported.

But individual soldiers will be accused of "closing ranks" and dereliction of duty, and the Army's command chain criticised, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

The judge-led probe into claims troops beat Mr Mousa to death in 2003 is set to publish its findings on 8 September.

Jon Brain reports.