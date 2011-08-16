Media player
Two jailed for using Facebook to incite disorder
Two men from Cheshire have been jailed for four years each for using Facebook to incite disorder during riots in England last week.
Jordan Blackshaw, 21, of Vale Road, Marston and Perry Sutcliffe-Keenan, 22, of Richmond Avenue, Warrington, were jailed at Chester Crown Court.
In the wake of last week's riots, ministers are considering introducing new area-wide curfew powers.
Chris Buckler reports.
16 Aug 2011
