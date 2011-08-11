Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Magistrates' courts work all night to see riot cases
Several courts in England have been working through the night to fast-track those already in custody for looting and disorder-related offences.
Magistrates in London, Manchester and Solihull were processing some of those arrested over the incidents of the last four days.
The total number of people arrested in relation to riots which first started on Saturday stands at over 1,100.
Richard Westcott spent the night at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
-
11 Aug 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window