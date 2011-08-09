Tim Godwin
Video

Police to rioters: 'We will be coming to arrest you'

Acting Scotland Yard Commissioner Tim Godwin has said police will be arresting anyone involved in disturbances, even if it takes weeks or months to find them.

Following a meeting with the government's emergency Cobra committee, he urged parents of young people to keep them inside, and warned that police would be scrutinising images of rioters in order to make arrests.

