Rioting has spread to more areas of London, with windows smashed and fires started in Hackney, Lewisham and Peckham.

More than 200 people have been arrested in the clashes which began in Tottenham on Saturday, but which have since moved to other parts of the capital.

Fires have now started in Croydon which firefighters are struggling to bring under control.

Peter Truman, a reporter for the Croydon Guardian spoke to the BBC News channel and told us what he witnessed.