Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BT's Speaking Clock: is precisely 75 years old today
If you call BT's Speaking Clock today, not only can you hear the exact time, you can also hear a specially recorded message.
This is because the clock celebrates its 75th birthday.
The BBC's Andy Moore looks back at its history and asks why it still gets 30 million calls a year?
-
24 Jul 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window