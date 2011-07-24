Text for the speaking clock announcer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

BT's Speaking Clock: is precisely 75 years old today

If you call BT's Speaking Clock today, not only can you hear the exact time, you can also hear a specially recorded message.

This is because the clock celebrates its 75th birthday.

The BBC's Andy Moore looks back at its history and asks why it still gets 30 million calls a year?

  • 24 Jul 2011
Go to next video: Meet the Author: Douglas Edwards