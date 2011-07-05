Media player
Canada tour: William takes a swing at street hockey
The Duke of Cambridge had a go at street hockey as the royal couple visited Canada's Northwest Territories.
Cheered on by his wife Kate, William missed his three attempts on goal during the demonstration at Yellowknife, although his final shot caught a cameraman in the lower abdomen.
Their travels around the country continue until Friday when they will depart for the United States.
05 Jul 2011
