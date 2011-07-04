Media player
Prince William lands helicopter on water during Canadian visit
Prince William has landed a Sea King helicopter on water as part of a demonstration of a search and rescue manoeuvre which is carried out in Canada.
The prince was watched by crowds who braved the rain to see his flying skills in Dalvay-by-the-Sea. The Duchess of Cambridge was also watching from dry land.
Canada is the only country which trains its Sea King pilots to perform 'waterbird' landings and the duke performed it for the first time.
04 Jul 2011
