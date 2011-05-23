People looking at flight information
Volcanic ash cloud forces flight cancellations in UK

Flights in Scotland have been cancelled by two airlines as volcanic ash continues to head towards the UK.

Analysts expect the ash cloud from an Icelandic volcano to reach Scotland and Northern Ireland by Monday evening.

The event comes a year after ash from the Eyjafjallajokull volcano spread across Europe, causing huge disruption.

David Shukman reports.

