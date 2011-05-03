Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How do you copy a royal wedding dress?
Kate Middleton's wedding dress has been well received by the fashion world and the general public, and many bridal shops are already working on similar designs.
But how do you copy such an elaborate dress?
Dressmaker Suzi Briggs, who has come up with a £1,000 ($1,650) version, has been showing off her creation.
-
03 May 2011
